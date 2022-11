Not Available

After being diagnosed with stomach cancer, Yeon-hee decides to record everything about her life before she dies. She wants to show how she met her computer repairman boyfriend, where she went with him, how he proposed to her, and all that happens to her in the hospital. Her friend, an aspiring film director, helps with the film as their cinematographer. The completed work follows a mockumentary format, recording Yeon-hee’s final journey with her friend’s help.