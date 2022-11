Not Available

A few trees, a few animals, lights, colours, spaces. Sensorial navigation through the hamlets of San Sadurniño, where seeing is retaining–perceiving, where the eye is not contaminated and takes pleasure in the adventure of perception. Quoting Stan Brakhage, "How many colors are there in a field of grass to the crawling baby unaware of ‘green’ ? How many rainbows can light create for the untutored eye ? How aware of variations in heat waves can that eye be ?"