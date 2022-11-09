Not Available

Sérgio shaves his beard, getting ready to leave the house. The sun goes down and Sérgio goes to Bairro Alto. Against the wild crowd, he drinks beer, rolls cigarettes, takes drugs. He talks about life and finds a friend. Bairro Alto is his playground. He robs a closed bar and gets in a hassle. He becomes sober again once her friend feels sick, and Sérgio feels responsible for her. He ends up alone in Cais do Sodré. As Oscar Wilde said “One must never regret that a poet is a drunk, but that drunkards are not always poets” and Sérgio is in fact, a poet.