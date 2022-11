Not Available

Anally obsessive pornographer Mike Adriano trains a bevy of sultry starlets (and their pliable, hungry assholes) in “Rectal Workout,” an epic exercise of sodomy. In one-on-one butt-pounding sessions and kinky two-girl threesomes, Mike uses hole-stretching toys, speculums, yummy frosted cupcakes and his thick, relentless cock to work every flexing muscle and fragrant cranny between the sweaty cheeks of girls that give in to their backdoor lust.