Recuerdos del corazón 2 - La guerra moderna

During the war, a U.S. Marine squad is dispatched into hostile territory to rescue the survivors of a helicopter crash. This is the story of the men and women who bravely fight for our freedom and the loved ones they leave behind. No greater sacrifice can be given than to lay down your life for another. Writer/Producer Nic Andrews and Director Andre Madness bring you an exhilarating action movie jam packed with pulse-pounding action, intense sex scenes and heartfelt drama. To all our Military, Thank you for your courage and your sacrifice. Come home safe. Someone who loves you is waiting.