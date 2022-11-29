Not Available

“Recurring Nightmare” At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, people in the US expressed their anxiety through mass buying of toilet paper where stores could not keep it in stock. People even fought for it in stores and parking lots. In addition to this, the incompetence, dishonesty and narcissism of President Trump made it all worse. In observing my native country from the other side of the Atlantic, I felt the inadequate leadership of the President was more suffocating than the physical quarantine. This performance represents my take on this recurring nightmare for my country.