In a place where extremes are raised, a tough choice has to be made. An ex-mujahideen struggles to reconcile his faith and reality. But he faces setbacks at every turn as he is forced to collect cardboard in the streets of Zarqa, an occupation barely sustaining his family. As his situation deteriorates he has to make a radical decision to save himself from humiliation. Abu Amar found himself disillusioned with the chaos Afghanistan was left in during the 80's and tried to clear this confusion by writing a book on Jihad. However insightful and moderate, he has failed so far to publish his work. In the meantime his attempts to build a normal life in the impoverished town where Iraq Al Qaiada leader Al Zarqawi grew up are failing.