Se-hee is a famous writer who gets her best-sellers by luring men into her basement, imprisoning them and having them write for her. Seung-ah is also a writer who envies Se-hee for being successful and gets her boyfriend Jong-suk to have Se-hee killed. Min-seok is always by Seung-ah’s side to support her until one day she asks him to kill Jong-suk for her...