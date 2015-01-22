2015

Red Army

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 22nd, 2015

Studio

Russian Film Committee

From Oscar and Emmy award winning filmmakers, Red Army highlights the Soviet Union's legendary and enigmatic hockey training culture and world-dominating team through the eyes of the team's Captain Slava Fetisov, following his shift from hockey star and celebrated national hero to political enemy. The film turns a unique lens on the social and cultural transformation of the Soviet Union leading up to the fall of Communism, mirroring the rise and fall of the Red Army team. A film by Gabe Polsky and Executive Producers Werner Herzog and Jerry Weintraub.

Cast

Vyacheslav FetisovHimself
Vladimir PoznerHimself
Vladimir KrutovHimself
Alex KasatonovHimself
Vladislav TretiakHimself
Scotty BowmanHimself

Images