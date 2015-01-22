From Oscar and Emmy award winning filmmakers, Red Army highlights the Soviet Union's legendary and enigmatic hockey training culture and world-dominating team through the eyes of the team's Captain Slava Fetisov, following his shift from hockey star and celebrated national hero to political enemy. The film turns a unique lens on the social and cultural transformation of the Soviet Union leading up to the fall of Communism, mirroring the rise and fall of the Red Army team. A film by Gabe Polsky and Executive Producers Werner Herzog and Jerry Weintraub.
|Vyacheslav Fetisov
|Himself
|Vladimir Pozner
|Himself
|Vladimir Krutov
|Himself
|Alex Kasatonov
|Himself
|Vladislav Tretiak
|Himself
|Scotty Bowman
|Himself
View Full Cast >