Red Ball Express

Not Available

Mickey Squires (billed at the time as "Colt Superstar") plays a delivery guy, bringing moonshine to various places, while Jayson MacBride gives him delivery instructions. An "on the road" device, where Squires keeps going to places where sex is happening, or about to happen, but he's never involved, until the end, when MacBride instructs him to come back to the dispatch station, and the standard, but oh-so-hot orgy ensues. My favorite scene, actually, involves Roy Garrett and fellow fireman doing each other, and just as the 2nd guy cums, the fire alarm goes off, and they pull up their pants and go! Another film where the orgy finale is just great!