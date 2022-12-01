Not Available

Jingshen works as a nurse in a psychiatric hospital. At first he experiences the world as complete chaos, but slowly he gets used to the behavior of the patients, and he takes part in their recreational activities. One day, young Jiyun is brought in. There is a severe shortage of space, so her bed is put in the cellar and Jingshen is told to keep an eye on her. He becomes intrigued by her and her dreams, tries to find out what precisely is wrong with her and above all what secrets are hidden by that recurring dream of the red beads...