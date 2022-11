Not Available

The Red Bull Rampage is back and is unlike anything you've seen before. Rampage 3 features the demanding terrain, technical lines, and big air that have become synonymous with riding in Virgin, Utah. With over 60 minutes of pure mountain biking action, go behind the scenes with the world's best; find out their challenges, strategies and fears. Watch as they push all the limits to take home bragging rights from the 3rd Red Bull Rampage.