Red Bull Romaniacs 8th Edition

Not Available

Now in its eight edition, this race has become legendary as the ultimate test of man and machine against terrain. Competitors from over 30 different nations come for the experience of a lifetime and to say they have competed in this race. The Romanian countryside offers endless trails in the high mountains, valleys and city passages during this five day event. While the terrain is beautiful and majestic, it is challenging in every aspect. If you finish red Bull Romaniacs, you can finish anything. This year, New Zealand’s Extreme Enduro star Chris Birch goes for his second win in a row. However, former champions Andreas Lettenbichler of Germany and the UK’s Graham Jarvis are hungry to steal the show. But lurking in the shadows are Paul Bolton of the UK and Spain’s Xavi Galindo who are both seeking their first win at Romaniacs. From the 2011 event featuring: Chris Birch, Andreas Lettenbichler, Graham Jarvis, Paul Bolton and Darryl Curtis