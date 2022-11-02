Not Available

The Red Bull Storm Chase DVD is the most challenging documentary in windsurfing history. A unique mission for everybody involved. The heaviest Atlantic low pressure of the year approached northern Europe and hit the coastlines with hurricane force. More than 50 cameras were set up to capture spectacular windsurfing action at the very limit. This movie follows the local heroes on their cross European mission, searching for the perfect spot and challenging Mother Nature on their local spots. Get a view behind the scenes and into a windsurfer’s heart full of passion. One Storm, nine countries, 24 Storm Chaser – are you ready?