Jae-Bak (Lee Jae-Ryong) is a 40'ish man who has become burned out by work and his family. He works as a sales manager for a publishing company. The highlight of Jae-Baek's day is now when he steals a glance at beautiful young Yu-Hee (Park Si-Yeon) every morning as she stands waiting for the subway, while sucking a red lollipop. For the next 100 days, Jae-Baek watches Yu-Hee and then finally meets Yu-Hee. At a bookstore, Jae-Baek meets Yu-Hee. Jae-Baek follows Yu-Hee to her home.