A sleepy village. A forest the locals do not dare enter. All are killed who venture inside. A hot headed, arrogant martial artist, hell-bent on entering a UK Martial Arts Championship is sent to this village by his Sensei for one last day of training. The martial artist doesn't believe he needs any more training, but the forest will reveal to him he is still a student, knows nothing, and will discover secrets about his Sensei's past that are beyond his imagination.