Red Chillies

Mohanlal plays the role of OMR, an affluent NRI who does oil business in Singapore. The movie begins on a new year before when the "Red Chilles", an all-girls music band with nine members, are involved in an accident. The girls flee from the place to leave their car behind. Moreover, the girls work for OMR and it was his car they drove around. OMR is forced to come down to India. As a mystery, several other characters come into light, including a party secretary portrayed by Thilakan and four policemen played by Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Biju Menon and Ganesh Kumar.