Red Cliff Part II

In 208 A.D., in the final days of the Han Dynasty, shrewd Prime Minster Cao convinced the fickle Emperor Han the only way to unite all of China was to declare war on the kingdoms of Xu in the west and East Wu in the south. Thus began a military campaign of unprecedented scale. Left with no other hope for survival, the kingdoms of Xu and East Wu formed an unlikely alliance.
|Takeshi Kaneshiro
|Zhuge Liang
|Zhang Fengyi
|Cao Cao
|Chang Chen
|Sun Quan
|Zhao Wei
|Sun Shangxiang
|Hu Jun
|General Zhao Yun
|Song Jia
|Li Ji
View Full Cast >