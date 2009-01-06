2009

Red Cliff Part II

  • War
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 6th, 2009

Studio

Showbox

In 208 A.D., in the final days of the Han Dynasty, shrewd Prime Minster Cao convinced the fickle Emperor Han the only way to unite all of China was to declare war on the kingdoms of Xu in the west and East Wu in the south. Thus began a military campaign of unprecedented scale. Left with no other hope for survival, the kingdoms of Xu and East Wu formed an unlikely alliance.

Cast

Takeshi KaneshiroZhuge Liang
Zhang FengyiCao Cao
Chang ChenSun Quan
Zhao WeiSun Shangxiang
Hu JunGeneral Zhao Yun
Song JiaLi Ji

