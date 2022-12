Not Available

A lesbian short film released by RelaApp as a valentine's day special starring real life couple SUN&Shou. One is a righteous, thoughtful, and introverted martial arts master, and the other is a clever, cunning, and arrogant demon. They admire each other and work hand in hand to plan against the enemy; however, they can't help being from two different worlds. In the end that is no match for their lovesickness and affection, the lovers get married.