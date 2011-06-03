2011

Red Faction: Origins

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 3rd, 2011

Studio

THQ

In the year 2125, Alec Mason led the Martian Colonies to freedom in the hit action game Red Faction: Guerrilla. Now, Syfy and THQ are teaming up to continue the saga of conflict on Mars 25 years later in an all-new Original Movie, Red Faction: Origins. Stargate Universe's Brian J. Smith stars as Jake Mason, son of revolutionary hero Alec Mason (Terminator 2's Robert Patrick) and a Red Faction ranger. Fighting to preserve Martian freedom, Jake encounters a powerful new enemy in a dangerous and mysterious group led by the charismatic Adam Hale (Torchwood's Gareth David-Lloyd) and holding secrets that will rock the Mason clan. Jake must now battle the relentless regime and somehow reunite a family torn apart by war. Red Faction: Origins also stars Battlestar Galactica's Kate Vernon and The Tudors' Tamzin Merchant, and will feature music from Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica).

Cast

Tamzin MerchantLyra
Danielle NicoletTess De La Vega
Brian J. SmithJake
Kate VernonThe Matriarch
Devon GrayeLeo
Robert PatrickAlec

