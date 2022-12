Not Available

Masaru is freed from a juvenile detention center. Filled with rage and frustration he rapes a woman (Yuki Kazamatsuri) in the woods. She then meets his older brother, a deliveryman and tells him her story, and they soon become good friends, which will lead to a sexual relationship. Later, she finds out the two men are brothers and files a police report against the older one, accusing him of raping her. It seems she couldn't forget that night in the woods...