1954

Red Garters

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 1954

Studio

Paramount

A spirited cast kicks up its heels in a lively musical spoof of cowboy films crammed with spur-jangling tunes by Jay Livingstone and Ray Evans and decked out with colorfully stylized, Oscar.-nominated sets. Rosemary Clooney heads up the high-kicking, red-gartered girls of the Red Dog Saloon. They can-can. but she won't-won't unless Jason (Jack Carson) asks her to get hitched. Guy Mitchell and Gene Barry are gun-totin' polecats who think they've got a feud to settle. And Frank Faylen and Buddy Ebsen are among the folks who hope the gunslingers get itchy fingered - so they can hold a town barbecue during the funeral!

Cast

Jack CarsonJason Carberry
Guy MitchellReb Randall
Pat CrowleySusana Martinez De La Cruz
Gene BarryRafael Moreno
Cass DaleyMinnie Redwing
Frank FaylenBilly Buckett

View Full Cast >

Images