Red Grant: Simply Red

Very few comedians can make people laugh just by laughing, but Red Grant's infectious signature laugh does just that to audiences everywhere. The comedian then keeps the laughter going with his mesmerizing jokes centered around everyday life that almost everyone can relate to. Red has been making audiences fall out of their seats with outlandish side-splitting humor for over a decade. He has most recently served as the host of The Pimp Chronicles II Tour featuring Katt Williams, Luenell (Borat) and Melanie Comacho (Three Strikes). Red Grant was filmed during the LOL Comedy Festival.