Outdoorsman, master of household repair, part-time philosopher, and proprietor of the Possum Lodge, Red Green (Steve Smith), celebrates the many uses of every real man's secret weapon, duct tape, in this collection of classic comic bits from The Red Green Show. Red Green: Duct Tape Virtuoso Deluxe also includes never before seen outtakes from the show in which Red shows off his mastery of the sticky gray stuff. ~ Mark Deming, Rovi