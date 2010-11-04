Young police officer Shane Cooper's first day on duty, after relocating to the small town of Red Hill, rapidly turns into a nightmare. News of a prison break, involving convicted murderer Jimmy Conway, sends the local law enforcement officers - led by the town's ruling presence, Old Bill - into a panic and leads to a terrifying and bloody confrontation.
|Steve Bisley
|Old Bill
|Tom E. Lewis
|Jimmy Conway
|Claire van der Boom
|Alice Cooper
|Christopher Davis
|Slim
|Kevin Harrington
|Jim Barlow
|Richard Sutherland
|Manning
