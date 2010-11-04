2010

Red Hill

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 4th, 2010

Studio

Wildheart Films

Young police officer Shane Cooper's first day on duty, after relocating to the small town of Red Hill, rapidly turns into a nightmare. News of a prison break, involving convicted murderer Jimmy Conway, sends the local law enforcement officers - led by the town's ruling presence, Old Bill - into a panic and leads to a terrifying and bloody confrontation.

Cast

Steve BisleyOld Bill
Tom E. LewisJimmy Conway
Claire van der BoomAlice Cooper
Christopher DavisSlim
Kevin HarringtonJim Barlow
Richard SutherlandManning

