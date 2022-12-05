Red Horizon

Not Available

A documentary film about a group of pilots who are dedicated to keeping the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while pursuing their dream of becoming professional aviators and inspiring the black community to take to the skies and change the racial imbalance in the world of aviation. The film centers around a cast of dedicated students at who are on scholarship with the Red Tails Scholarship Fund. Their hopes are not short sighted, but what matters most is keeping the Tuskeegee Airmen legacy alive.