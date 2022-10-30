Red Hot Chili Peppers: Bonnaroo 2012

Not Available

The initial lineup for the 11th annual Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival was announced today. The event, which is scheduled to take place June 7 – 10 at the same 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee as last year, boasts Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phish and the newly-reunited Beach Boys at the top of the roster of performers. Also on board: Grammy winners Bon Iver and Skrillex, “Pumped Up Kicks” hit-makers Foster The People, Feist, Yelawolf, Ludacris and (speaking of reunions) Ben Folds Five.