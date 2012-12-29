Red Hot Chili Peppers: Live from the Basement

2012

2012 live performance which was part of Nigel Godrich's online live music series, "From the Basement". The performance featured the band performing most of their 2011 album,"I'm with You". When first announced, drummer Chad Smith hinted at the entire album being performed however, only nine of the album's fourteen tracks appeared in hour long performance. It is still unknown if the entire album, including "Even You Brutus" was performed and if so, why it has never been released. "Monarchy of Roses "Factory of Faith" "Ethiopia" "Look Around" "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie" "Did I Let You Know" "Goodbye Hooray" "Police Station" "Meet Me At the Corner" At the time of filming, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer was suffering from a broken foot so he was seated during the performance.