Red Hot Chili Peppers: Off the Map

2000

Released in 2001, the four brothers of funk known as The Red Hot Chili Peppers (Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Michael "Flea" Balzary, and Chad Smith) had this 25 song concert released. It was taped two years after the release of their seventh album "Californication". The concert includes songs from the bands' storied history and the from the landmark "Californication".