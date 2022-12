Not Available

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Cidade do Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 24, 2017. Setlist: Intro Jam / Can't Stop / Snow ((Hey Oh)) / The Zephyr Song / Dark Necessities / Did I Let You Know / I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) / Right on Time / Go Robot / Californication / Tell Me Baby / Sir Psycho Sexy / They're Red Hot (Robert Johnson cover) / The Power of Equality / Under the Bridge / By the Way / Goodbye Angels / Give It Away