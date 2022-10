Not Available

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played on the World Stage during the second day of the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on September 24th, 2011. Rock in Rio is a series of music festivals held in three cities: Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Lisbon in Portugal and Madrid in Spain. In 2011, Rock in Rio returned to its original location, Rio de Janeiro, with a new line-up of singers and groups.