1949

Red Light

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 1949

Studio

Roy Del Ruth Productions

Nick Cherney, in prison for embezzling from Torno Freight Co., sees a chance to get back at Johnny Torno through his young priest brother Jess. He pays fellow prisoner Rocky, who gets out a week before Nick, to murder Jess... who, dying, tells revenge-minded Johnny that he'd written a clue "in the Bible." Frustrated, Johnny obsessively searches for the missing Gideon Bible from Jess's hotel room.

Cast

George RaftJohnny Torno
Virginia MayoCarla North
Gene LockhartWarni Hazard
Raymond BurrNick Cherney
Harry MorganRocky (as Henry Morgan)
Barton MacLaneDetective Strecker

View Full Cast >

Images