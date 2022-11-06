Not Available

Red Light Girls

They're Italy's notorious "Ladies of the evening" catering to the strange cravings of their kinky, high-paying clients. But suddenly, the girls of the street find themselves being stalked by someone with desires even they can't satisfy. After a series of shocking crimes, the clues lead police to a pornographic film maker and his stable of lovely models and starlets. But can the authorities track down the "Hooker Maniac" before he strikes again?

Elio ZamutoMichele Esposito
Krista NellImmacolata Mussomecci
Orchidea de SantisBenedetta
Magda KonopkaMrs. North
Andrea ScottiLt. Variale
Liana Trouche

