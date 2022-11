Not Available

As if their day jobs weren't dangerous enough, the hardest of hard-core New York City bike messengers seek out even more thrills in their off time by organizing wild-and-wooly street races. This documentary follows a small group of these riders. The result is an intimate portrait of the madmen (and women) who risk life and limb in a series of harrowing races, culminating in the annual Halloween night Alleycat race through rush-hour traffic.