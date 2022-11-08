Red Nose Day 2019

Not Available

Hosted by Terry Crews, the fifth annual "Red Nose Day" special showcased a night of music, comedy and Hollywood's biggest names. The star-studded evening featured performances including Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent who will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. Also, the reimagining of the classic Daryl Hall and John Oates hit "You Make My Dreams" with talent including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz. Sketches include Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh. The highly anticipated short film "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding" as well as an appeals film with "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia rounds out the event.