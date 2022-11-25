Not Available

Stunningly sparse pen-and-ink animation, punctuated with bursts of red, explores femininity, life cycles, and the allegory of the hunt. Red of the Yew Tree was aired in the Short Cuts program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival,[6] at the Animafest Zagreb, and at the 2017 GLAS Animation Film Festival. For this film, Turcotte (jointly with Felix Dufour-Laperrière, the editor) was shortlisted for a 2017 Canadian Screen Award in the nomination Animated short. Turcotte herself said about the film that the red berries symbolize the blood loss of women and refers to offspring; the yew was recognized by Anciane Greeks and Romans as a symbol of life and death.