Not Available

In the 24th century, on the war-torn planet Maris the conniving Queen Adama abducts Apple, a member of an heroic trio known as the White Knights, and imprisons her in the infamous Zone. Even though no one has ever returned alive from the Zone — and despite the low ammo at their disposal — the other knights follow their companion. What they find there, however, is an enigmatic figure with a mind-bending revelation...