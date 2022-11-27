Red Rain Memoir

Not Available

After spending money like there is no tomorrow, Gab's parents decide to teach him a lesson by no longer sending him money. With no cash in hand, Gab is forced to work as a part time cashier at a convenient store. While there, he stumbles upon Som, at the same time every night. After finding her in a wet suit in the store, Gab learns that Som has been following him and that only he can communicate with her. Wanting to know what happened to her, Gab sets out to investigate Som's life and figure out how to help her.