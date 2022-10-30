Not Available

Red Reign: The Bloody Harvest of China's Prisoners

    Filmmaker Masha Savitz zeroes in on the efforts of the Nobel Prize nominee David Matas (human rights lawyer and Nazi hunter), who wrote the book ‘Bloody Harvest: The Killing of Falun Gong.’ Featuring interviews with Matas, David Kilgour, victims of the Falun Gong persecution and several doctors who share chilling transplant testimonies, as well as a filmmaker whose film on the topic was effectively quashed by the CCP in Canada, Europe, and the US, Red Reign makes a stunning case. An international story of tangled politics and economics intentionally suppressed by the Chinese, Red Reign shows how a large scale persecution of a minority people can still happen in our modern day society.

