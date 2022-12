Not Available

This satirical version of "Red Riding Hood" was, especially the ending, very topical when released in 1941, as the US had instituted a draft lottery long before Pearl Harbor (December 7,1941.) The wolf convinces Red he is a police dog and he hastily beats a path to Grandma's house with intentions of making a meal of her. But Grandma's boyfriend shows up and takes her dancing. He then plans on eating Red, but the postman arrives with his draft induction notice.