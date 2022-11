Not Available

Knothead and Splinters, Woody Woodpecker's nephews, are reading "Little Red Riding Hood" and are requested to deliver a bag of goodies to Grandma in the forest. They meet a wolf, who takes a short-cut to Grandmas, but Slinters and Knothead take an even shorter cut and get there before him. After the get through wearing him out, Grandma decides the wolf is a good prospect for matrimony and drags him off to the altar.