2010

Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1983

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

February 4th, 2010

Screen Yorkshire

Nine years on, another Morley child has gone missing on her way home from school. Detective Chief Superintendent Maurice Jobson is forced to remember the very similar disappearance of Clare Kemplay, who was found dead in 1974, and the subsequent imprisonment of local boy Michael Myshkin. Washed-up local solicitor John Piggott becomes convinced of Myshkin's innocence and begins to fight on his behalf, unwittingly providing a catalyst for Jobson to start to right some wrongs.

Chris WalkerJim Prentice
Shaun DooleyDick Alderman
Jim CarterHarold Angus
Warren ClarkeBill Molloy
Sean BeanJohn Dawson
Sean HarrisBob Craven

