Produced, written, and directed by the veteran Elmer Clifton (here for obscure reasons billed Elmer S. Pond), Red Rock Outlaw had the audacity to feature its novice star, Bob Gilbert (who also wrote the original story), as identical cousins -- one good, the other bad. The good Gilbert, a rancher, enjoys a campfire singalong with the members of s stranded girls' band, falling in love with Carolina (Ione Nixon), a bleach-blonde looker, along the way. The bad cousin, meanwhile, is scheming with neighboring rancher Jim Martin (Forrest Mathews) to have nice Bob killed so they can combine their properties. Produced in 16 mm back in 1946 or 1947 and released on States' Rights by Screen Features, Inc., Red Rock Outlaw was merely an excuse to showcase a series of country & western specialty acts, including Wanda Cantlon, who, according to an onscreen credit, introduced the song "Alimony" and supplied choreography.