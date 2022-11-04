Not Available

The sequel to the underground goretastic RED ROOM, RED ROOM 2 will leave you gasping for air in its grueling portrayal of what people will do for money. Another million dollars is up for grabs as four more contestants enter the RED ROOM. Locked inside, they begin to play "King", a deadly card game in which the loser must perform whatever action the winner desires. The game is played till there is a single survivor. How far will the contestants go for a little hard earned cash? How much abuse can a person handle? Can you dare watch the horror of the RED ROOM?