30 years ago, in a small village north of Vientiane There is a story about Doctor Ya Herbal name He had a paralyzed mother. And having a wife to help with care I want to save my mother. Therefore traveled to study medical courses at the district Over a month ago, I returned home again. There was a strange story going on. There were rumors that there was a car falling. He had a headless man. People in the house often see men without heads. Walking around the house at night