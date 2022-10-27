Not Available

Red Shadow

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

The secret warriors of feudal Japan were the Ninja. Sent on impossible missions, the Ninja were trained to work in shadows, gather information and defeat the enemy to build a world of peace. Red Shadow, Blue Shadow and Aska are neophyte ninjas under the tutelage of White Shadow. Their life is a series of perilous missions that entail intrigue, deception and intimidation.

Cast

Megumi OkinaKoto-Hime
Kumiko AsouAsuka
Jun MurakamiAokage
Masanobu AndoAkakage
Naoto TakenakaShirokage
Seizô FukumotoSasai

