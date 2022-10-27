The secret warriors of feudal Japan were the Ninja. Sent on impossible missions, the Ninja were trained to work in shadows, gather information and defeat the enemy to build a world of peace. Red Shadow, Blue Shadow and Aska are neophyte ninjas under the tutelage of White Shadow. Their life is a series of perilous missions that entail intrigue, deception and intimidation.
|Megumi Okina
|Koto-Hime
|Kumiko Asou
|Asuka
|Jun Murakami
|Aokage
|Masanobu Ando
|Akakage
|Naoto Takenaka
|Shirokage
|Seizô Fukumoto
|Sasai
