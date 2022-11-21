Not Available

This magnus opus is a domestic symphony from a woman's point of view, the portait of a grandmother, monther and child and their home. The women and their personal objects are mostly seen alone or relating to one another (except for touching scenes of the grandmonther and grandfather together). A key aspect of RED SHIFT is the reading of selections from Calamity Jane's "Diaries", the most narrative apsect of the film. The Diaries are read against activities seen through a window, life passing by (people walking in winter, a river flowing). They tell how Jane lost her daughter and had to survive by using her talents to act like a tough and physically competitive man...