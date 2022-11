Not Available

A sultry Italian maid unlocks a couple's (Ally Sheedy, Scott Plank) secret chamber and unleashes a private fantasy. An architect (David Duchovny) is lured by a mysterious beauty (Sheryl Lee) into a torrid game of temptation and seduction. And a hot-motored woman races a hard-driving man (Nick Chinlund) from the edge of passion to the depths of obsession in a detour to the back roads of destiny and desire in this Red Shoe Diaries collection from master sensualist Zalman King.