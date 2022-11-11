Red Shoe Diaries Movie 10: Some Things Never Change

Not Available

A beautiful cowgirl (Sammi Davis) fights off the advances of a handsome stranger (Maximo Morrone), until she realizes he's not trying to tame her. He knows she's as spirited as a wild mustang, and he just wants to set her free. A temperamental director (Brad Fisher) and a powerful producer (Marina Giulia Cavalli) revisit a familiar scenario of love. Three years ago they almost destroyed each other with passion. Now, after one incredible night, it seems like nothing's changed. From A to Z, the alphabet girl (Christiana Capetillo), a beautiful fashion model finds there's twenty-six ways to love in this Red Shoe Diaries collection from master sensualist Zalman King.