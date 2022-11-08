Not Available

'Red Shoes' is a modern gritty cinematic adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale. Starring Anne Plamondon with choreography by Plamondon and Victor Quijada, 'Red Shoes' uses the old Gothic tale as the basis to explore the themes of psychological possession and self-deception. When we are first possessed, we are often not aware of our own possession. It is only after we have been deceived by that which once offered us empowerment, that we come to realize we are not in control of ourselves.